LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 1,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,138,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $79,276,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at about $13,166,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $10,351,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

