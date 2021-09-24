Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $715.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $780.00 to $715.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $702.83.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $612.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $314.02 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $607.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

