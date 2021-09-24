Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 2.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $425,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $612.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $607.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.16. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $314.02 and a one year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

