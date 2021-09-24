Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.