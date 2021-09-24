Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati Purchases 2,000 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Gragnolati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00.

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $877.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

