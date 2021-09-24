Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,900 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $201.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.18 and its 200 day moving average is $198.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

