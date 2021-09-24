Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $45.59. 40,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

