KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.69.

KNBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,707,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNBE traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,443. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

