Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GUD. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$672.14 million and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$6.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.29.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,910,757.12. Insiders have bought a total of 58,900 shares of company stock worth $312,908 in the last three months.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

