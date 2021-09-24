Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €101.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.73 ($104.39).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €82.70 ($97.29) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is €88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.35.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

