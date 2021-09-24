Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

KIGRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 12,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

