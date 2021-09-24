Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

