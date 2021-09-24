Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $10.13.
About Kingsoft
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.