Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.28

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 62163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEL. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.98.

The company has a market cap of C$839.59 million and a PE ratio of 14.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

