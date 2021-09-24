KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Position Increased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $24,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in KB Home by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KB Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

Shares of KBH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

