JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of HLMAF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. Halma has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

