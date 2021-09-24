JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $680.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $660.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $630.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 15.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

