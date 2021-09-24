Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

