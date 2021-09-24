JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 213.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poxel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Poxel alerts:

Shares of PXXLF remained flat at $$6.70 during midday trading on Friday. Poxel has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $161.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.