JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 156,733 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,733 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of T traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,730,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.