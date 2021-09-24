Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.