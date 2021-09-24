Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $105,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

