Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72.

BBL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

Shares of BBL opened at $51.84 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,867,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

