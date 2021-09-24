Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amphenol Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

APH opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. Amphenol has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

