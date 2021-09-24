Ivan Schofield Acquires 10,000 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) insider Ivan Schofield bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.33 million and a PE ratio of -17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.40.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

