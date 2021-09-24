Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Item 9 Labs Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Item 9 Labs Corp. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Item 9 Labs alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Item 9 Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTC INLB opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Item 9 Labs has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Item 9 Labs (INLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Item 9 Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Item 9 Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.