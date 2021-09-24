iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $66.41. 674,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,114,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

