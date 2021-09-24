iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Trimmed by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.01. 67,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $205.01 and a one year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

