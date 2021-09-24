iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.38. 42,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

