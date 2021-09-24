Invitation Homes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,594 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 513% compared to the typical daily volume of 586 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. 406,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

