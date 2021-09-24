Investors Buy Large Volume of Amicus Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,969 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 385% compared to the typical volume of 1,025 put options.

FOLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 19,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,756. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and have sold 150,136 shares valued at $1,574,867. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.