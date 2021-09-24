Investors Buy High Volume of PAVmed Call Options (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,676 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 436% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,806 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAVM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 478.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,979 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 574,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 497,040 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

