Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

9/21/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $669.00 to $706.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $690.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $670.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $787.00 to $831.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $606.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $636.00 to $727.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $787.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $675.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $641.00 to $725.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $669.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $725.00 to $825.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $729.00 to $741.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $640.61. 26,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,956 shares of company stock valued at $196,338,338. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $10,333,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

