Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $380,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $6,984,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $468,000.

XMLV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

