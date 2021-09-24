Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) PT Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $564.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Inventiva will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

