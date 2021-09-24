Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

ITCI opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

