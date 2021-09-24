Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,134,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,349,000 after acquiring an additional 169,192 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 100,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.04. 39,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,711. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.