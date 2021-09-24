Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 786 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.85. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

