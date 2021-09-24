Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

