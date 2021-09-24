Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. 22,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

