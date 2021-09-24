Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

