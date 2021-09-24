Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,006. The firm has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

