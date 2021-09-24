Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $211.38 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

