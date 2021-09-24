Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 261,829 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

