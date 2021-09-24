Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $91.67 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 34.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

