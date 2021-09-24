Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 3,057 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,456,000 after buying an additional 604,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ remained flat at $$164.86 during trading hours on Friday. 122,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,693. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

