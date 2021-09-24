Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,655 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 281,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 195.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.15. 30,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

