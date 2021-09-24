Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,266 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

