Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $23.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.00. 680,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.24 and its 200 day moving average is $252.02. The stock has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

