Insider Selling: LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).
LMP stock opened at GBX 249.60 ($3.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 397.73. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.
About LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
