Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMN stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $115.25. 387,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,953. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $108,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.